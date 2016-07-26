Skip to main content
Killen Leaves Westpac

Hugh Killen, global head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at Westpac, stepped down from the role yesterday, Profit & Loss understands. Killen is leaving Westpac after a 16-year career with the bank having joined in June 2001 from State Street in Sydney where he was on the spot FX desk. Prior to State Street, Killen worked in spot FX at Dresdner Sydney and Elders Finance in Sydney. In his time at Westpac Killen worked as country head of the Americas, based in New York, before returning to Sydney to head up first institutional FX and then the global FICC business.
 

