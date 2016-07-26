Skip to main content
Kahn Joins Fenics FX

in News, People

Michael Kahn has joined Fencis FX as a managing director in the firm’s New York office. Kahn arrives from Ogg Trading, where he had been COO and global head of sales since January 2011. Prior to that, Kahn worked at State Street Global Markets for 14 years, during which time he worked in Boston, London and New York. He left the firm as a senior managing director. Kahn also spent three years as an SVP at Lehman Brothers and eight years as an SVP at Credit Suisse, both roles were based in New York
 

