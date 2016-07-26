Skip to main content
Jefferies Expands FX Capabilities with New Hires

in News, People

Jefferies FXPB

Jefferies Expands FX Capabilities with New Hires

Jefferies has hired Brandon Mulvihill and Anthony Mazzarese, both formerly at FXCM, as the firm looks to strengthen its FX business by expanding its prime brokerage capabilities. Mulvihill has been named as managing director, global head of FX prime brokerage, and Mazzarese has been appointed as senior vice president, FX prime brokerage sales. Both will report into Ray Kamrath, global head of FX at Jefferies in New York. Prior to this, Mulvihill was the global head of FXCM Pro. Mazzarese was a senior vice president at FXCM Pro, and before that, worked in an FX sales role at Citi.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe