20:45 May 11th 2017 in News, People
Jefferies Expands FX Capabilities with New Hires
Jefferies has hired Brandon Mulvihill and Anthony Mazzarese, both formerly at FXCM, as the firm looks to strengthen its FX business by expanding its prime brokerage capabilities. Mulvihill has been named as managing director, global head of FX prime brokerage, and Mazzarese has been appointed as senior vice president, FX prime brokerage sales. Both will report into Ray Kamrath, global head of FX at Jefferies in New York. Prior to this, Mulvihill was the global head of FXCM Pro. Mazzarese was a senior vice president at FXCM Pro, and before that, worked in an FX sales role at Citi.