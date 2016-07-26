Skip to main content
Jefferies Adds Three to its FX Team

in News, People

Jefferies

Jefferies Adds Three to its FX Team

Jefferies has hired Michael Porzio as SVP, head of e-FX product, Bryan Seegers as SVP, quant relationship management, and Patrick McInerney, SVP, sales trader. All three will be based in New York and will report into Ray Kamrath, global head of FX at Jefferies. Porzio started his career in financial services when he joined Merrill Lynch in 2005. Following the acquisition of Merrill Lynch by Bank of America, Porzio was made regional lead, VP of e-FX client services in 2010 of the newly minted Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Baml). In 2012, he was named as VP, e-FX sales, America at the bank.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe