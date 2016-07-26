21:30 June 21st 2017 in News, People
Jefferies Adds Three to its FX Team
Jefferies has hired Michael Porzio as SVP, head of e-FX product, Bryan Seegers as SVP, quant relationship management, and Patrick McInerney, SVP, sales trader. All three will be based in New York and will report into Ray Kamrath, global head of FX at Jefferies. Porzio started his career in financial services when he joined Merrill Lynch in 2005. Following the acquisition of Merrill Lynch by Bank of America, Porzio was made regional lead, VP of e-FX client services in 2010 of the newly minted Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Baml). In 2012, he was named as VP, e-FX sales, America at the bank.