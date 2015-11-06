Skip to main content
Jain Joins Cantor

in News, People

Cantor Fitzgerald Anshu Jain Deutsche Bank

Jain Joins Cantor

Former Deutsche Bank CEO Anshu Jain has joined Cantor Fitzgerald (CFLP) as president. In his new role, Cantor says Jain will work with Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of CFLP, and “will build on Cantor Fitzgerald’s strong client-focused business foundation and drive the Firm’s momentum as it enters the next phase of growth.” Jain stepped down from the role of co-CEO of Deutsche Bank in mid-2015 as concerns grew over the bank’s financial health and a series of regulatory missteps.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe