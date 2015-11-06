00:56 January 3rd 2017 in News, People
Jain Joins Cantor
Former Deutsche Bank CEO Anshu Jain has joined Cantor Fitzgerald (CFLP) as president. In his new role, Cantor says Jain will work with Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of CFLP, and “will build on Cantor Fitzgerald’s strong client-focused business foundation and drive the Firm’s momentum as it enters the next phase of growth.” Jain stepped down from the role of co-CEO of Deutsche Bank in mid-2015 as concerns grew over the bank’s financial health and a series of regulatory missteps.