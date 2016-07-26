Skip to main content
Iyer Also Exits Amidst Tradebook FX Closure

in News, People

Raj Iyer Bloomberg Tradebook

Iyer Also Exits Amidst Tradebook FX Closure

Raj Iyer, who joined Bloomberg Tradebook as FX product manager in New York a year ago, is among the previously reported departures from the group.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe