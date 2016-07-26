19:48 February 5th 2017 in News, People
Iyer Also Exits Amidst Tradebook FX Closure
Raj Iyer, who joined Bloomberg Tradebook as FX product manager in New York a year ago, is among the previously reported departures from the group.
