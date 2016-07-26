Skip to main content
ISDA Hires Clearing Specialist

in News, People

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has announced the appointment of Ulrich Karl as head of clearing services. ISDA says the appointment reflects its mission to foster safe and efficient markets, which includes promoting a robust infrastructure for clearing, trading and reporting. Karl joins from HSBC, where he served as director, CCP, global markets. In that role, he acted as the industry chair of ISDA’s Clearing, Risk and Capital Working Group. In the newly created role, Karl will report to Mark Gheerbrant, ISDA’s head of risk and capital.
 

