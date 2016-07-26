Skip to main content
In Memoriam: David Hitchins

David Hitchins, managing director and head of the London FX team at Jefferies, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning. “We are extremely grieved to inform you of the untimely passing of an important and well-loved member of the Jefferies family,” said an email that went out from Jefferies announcing the news. The email continued: “An industry veteran with twenty years of experience trading FX and FX derivatives, David was considered a visionary leader and an incredible team player who possessed a formidable work ethic. He was a loyal and trusted friend to many and a true gentleman. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
 

