22:52 June 19th 2017 in News, People
IHS Markit Adds Three to FX Team
IHS Markit has hired Randy Hebert as director, FX business development, APAC; Stuart Crooks as director, FX business development, EMEA; and Steven Singh as product development manager, FX trading. In his new role, Hebert will be responsible for APAC FX business development and workings with regional sales groups to drive FX technology partnerships. He will report to Julian Chesser, APAC head of Markitserv. Hebert joins IHS Markit from First Derivatives, where he served as a director of business development. He has more than 25 years of expertise in FX, interest rates, derivatives, structured products and alternative investments – in trading, risk management and marketing functions.