Hotspot Names New Head of FX Liquidity Analysis

Hotspot has appointed Jon Weinberg as head of FX liquidity analysis. Weinberg will move into this newly created role from UBS, where he was head of liquidity management within the bank’s FX e-trading group. At Hotspot, he will be responsible for creating data analytics aimed at enhancing the trading experience of Hotspot’s customers. Based in London, Weinberg will report directly to Bryan Harkins, head of US equities and global FX at CBOE, which recently acquired Hotspot’s parent group, Bats Global Markets.
 

