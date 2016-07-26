Skip to main content
Hedin, Lundberg Named Co-Heads of Trading at SEB

in News, People

SEB Svante Hedin Jonas Lundberg

Hedin, Lundberg Named Co-Heads of Trading at SEB

SEB Merchant Bank is merging its traditional trading and e-commerce businesses under newly appointed co-heads Svante Hedin and Jonas Lundberg. The pair will oversee trading globally across asset classes. Hedin was previously global head of electronic markets, while Lundberg was head of global trading for the bank. Hedin joined SEB in Stockholm in 2013 as head of FX electronic trading, having spent most of his previous career in London in several executive and senior trading positions with US investment banks. He was most recently at JP Morgan, where he was managing director and global head of e-FX trading.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe