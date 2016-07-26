20:43 June 6th 2017 in News, People
Hedin, Lundberg Named Co-Heads of Trading at SEB
SEB Merchant Bank is merging its traditional trading and e-commerce businesses under newly appointed co-heads Svante Hedin and Jonas Lundberg. The pair will oversee trading globally across asset classes. Hedin was previously global head of electronic markets, while Lundberg was head of global trading for the bank. Hedin joined SEB in Stockholm in 2013 as head of FX electronic trading, having spent most of his previous career in London in several executive and senior trading positions with US investment banks. He was most recently at JP Morgan, where he was managing director and global head of e-FX trading.