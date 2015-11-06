02:55 December 30th 2016 in News, People
Hans Tietmeyer 1931-2016
Germany’s Bundesbank has announced the death of its former president Hans Tietmeyer, who headed the central bank in the run up to the launch of the euro. Tietmeyer joined the Bundesbank at the start of 1990 after working in government – part of which saw him conduct negotiations on international monetary issues and global financial relations – died on December 27. In the summer of 1991, he was appointed vice-president of the Bundesbank and in October 1993 he became president.