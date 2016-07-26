Skip to main content
Green Joins Lumint as EVP

Lumint currency overlay

Currency overlay manager Lumint has hired David Green as an executive vice president. He will continue to be based in Boston in his new role. Prior to joining Lumint, Green was a managing director and global head of FX Connect sales and relationship management at State Street. Before that, he spent 20 years at BNY Mellon over two different stints at the custodian bank. He worked in a number of different roles there, but most recently as a managing director and global co-head of FX sales. Green also spent time as a vice president, FX sales, at ABN Amro and, at the beginning of his career, as a bond trader at Putnam Investments.
 

