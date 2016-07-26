05:57 May 30th 2017 in News, People
Grady New NED at Liquidnet
Institutional trading network Liquidnet has appointed Stephen Grady as non-executive director of Liquidnet Europe, bringing more than 20 years of experience in managing trading functions. Recently appointed as head of market structure and strategy at Ipreo, Grady was previously global head of trading of Legal & General's investment management arm since 2012. Prior to that he was head of global dealing at Barclays Wealth, responsible for buy-side trading team for the asset management division and sales trading for small institutions and individual clients.