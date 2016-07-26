Skip to main content
Giancarlo Officially Named Acting CFTC Chairman

Christopher Giancarlo has been designated per seriatim as Acting Chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Commissioner Giancarlo succeeds Timothy Massad, who has served as Chairman since June 5, 2014. Giancarlo joined the CFTC on June 16, 2014 after being unanimously confirmed by the US Senate on June 3, 2014, to serve as a Commissioner of the CFTC, the federal agency that oversees the commodity futures, options and swaps industry. Before entering public service, Giancarlo served as the executive vice president of GFI Group.
 

