Skip to main content
Giancarlo Nomination Proceeds to the Senate

in News, People

CFTC Giancarlo Senate Regulation

Giancarlo Nomination Proceeds to the Senate

The US Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry has voted to confirm the nomination of Christopher Giancarlo as chairman for the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). He has served as acting chairman since January, and today’s vote paves the way for his nomination to move forward to consideration on the Senate floor. After the vote, Giancarlo issued the following statement: “I am humbled by the bipartisan support in the Senate Agriculture Committee for my nomination as chairman of the CFTC, and I look forward to consideration by the full Senate.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe