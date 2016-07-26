19:42 June 29th 2017 in News, People
Giancarlo Nomination Proceeds to the Senate
The US Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry has voted to confirm the nomination of Christopher Giancarlo as chairman for the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). He has served as acting chairman since January, and today’s vote paves the way for his nomination to move forward to consideration on the Senate floor. After the vote, Giancarlo issued the following statement: “I am humbled by the bipartisan support in the Senate Agriculture Committee for my nomination as chairman of the CFTC, and I look forward to consideration by the full Senate.