Geller Steps Down as TradAir CEO
TradAir co-founder, Illit Geller, has stepped down as CEO of the firm. Geller will remain a member of the company’s board of directors, and the board has launched an executive search for a new CEO. During the interim, TradAir co-founder, Ayal Jedeikin, will lead the company, along with other members of the senior executive management team. “Over the past seven years, Illit has done a remarkable job building TradAir from a nascent start-up into an industry-leading FX technology provider,” says Jim Brown, a board member, and the managing partner of Long Ridge Equity Partners.