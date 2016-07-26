Skip to main content
Geller Steps Down as TradAir CEO

in News, People

Tradair

Geller Steps Down as TradAir CEO

TradAir co-founder, Illit Geller, has stepped down as CEO of the firm. Geller will remain a member of the company’s board of directors, and the board has launched an executive search for a new CEO. During the interim, TradAir co-founder, Ayal Jedeikin, will lead the company, along with other members of the senior executive management team. “Over the past seven years, Illit has done a remarkable job building TradAir from a nascent start-up into an industry-leading FX technology provider,” says Jim Brown, a board member, and the managing partner of Long Ridge Equity Partners.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe