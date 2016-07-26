19:35 August 17th 2017 in News, People
Fortex Taps Pérez for LatAm Sales Role
Fortex has hired Paula Osorio Pérez as director of sales for the Latin American market. Pérez most recently held the position of director, sales and relationship management for Thomson Reuters (TR) where she helped grow the Mexico business for TR and their FXAll trading platform. Prior to that, Pérez held roles in commercial banking, e-FX Sales, and FX sales for global banking and markets at HSBC. At the bank she worked on the trading and sales desks, executing day-to-day FX and money market trades for global banking and markets’ clients.