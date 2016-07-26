Skip to main content
Former Fund Manager Nominated for CFTC Role

Brian Quintenz has been nominated to be a Commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), according to a White House press release. Quintenz was the founder, managing principal, and CIO of Saeculum Capital Management from November 2013 to November 2016. Before holding that position, he was a consultant with Rose International from June 2013 until November 2013. Prior to this, he worked at Hill-Townsend Capital from 2009 to 2012, first as an analyst and then as the senior associate.
 

