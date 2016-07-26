19:45 June 29th 2017 in News, People
Former Deutsche Director Joins Wells Fargo
Sandra Francisco has joined Wells Fargo as a director, according to market sources. Francisco joins from Deutsche Bank, where she was a director, focused on prime brokerage sales, FX hedge fund sales and derivatives clearing. Prior to joining Deutsche in 2008, she worked for over seven years as a vice president at Goldman Sachs, focused on credit sales and prime brokerage sales. Both her Deutsche and Goldman roles were based in New York.