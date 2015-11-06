Skip to main content
Former CFTC Commissioner Chilton Leaves DLA Piper

Bart Chilton has left his position at law firm DLA Piper, where he was a senior policy advisor. He next destination could not be determined by press time. Chilton joined DLA Piper in April 2014, working in its corporate, finance and derivatives practice. Prior to that Chilton spent seven years working as a Commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), after being nominated by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the US Senate in 2007 and then re-nominated by President Barack Obama and reconfirmed by the Senate in 2009.
 

