Flax Leaves BNP to Pursue FinTech Role

Catherine Flax has left her role as managing director, head of commodities, FX and local markets, Americas, at BNP Paribas. Although an official spokesperson for the French bank declines to comment on the news, Profit & Loss understands that Flax has indeed left BNP Paribas and will be working as an advisor to FinTech firms focusing on artificial intelligence in financial services. She remains based in New York. Prior to joining BNP Paribas in 2013, Flax spent eight years at JP Morgan. During her time at JP Morgan she worked in a variety of roles in London and New York, before being named as chief marketing officer at the bank in 2012.
 

