22:04 January 4th 2017 in News, People
Finch to Spearhead Asia Sales at Celer Technologies
Celer Technologies has hired FX industry veteran, Tim Finch, as its new head of Asia sales. In his new role, Finch will be tasked with launching Celer’s Singapore office, working closely with the firm’s development team in Hong Kong. He will also be responsible for the delivery of Celer’s multi-asset class platform to clients across the APAC region. Finch’s role will be to expand the footprint and client base of the firm in the region across a broad range institutions, including buy side, sell side, brokerage and real money, with a clear focus on foreign exchange as an initial asset driver.