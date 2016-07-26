20:28 June 7th 2017 in News, People
Ferretti Handed New Role at HSBC
HSBC has named Michael Ferretti to a newly created role as regional head of global intermediary services (GIS), Americas. With immediate effect, Ferretti will be responsible for structuring and developing HSBC’s FX prime brokerage business, while promoting GIS, including execution services, FX overlay and custody FX across the Americas. GIS provides clients with access to a comprehensive and advanced range of FX services, which support them through the lifecycle of their FX execution strategies and investments, the bank says. Ferretti will be based in New York reporting globally to Vincent Bonamy, global head of GIS, and locally to Gregory Pierce, head of markets, Americas.