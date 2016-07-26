18:08 April 26th 2017 in News, People
Fenics Adds Two to its Americas Team
Fenics Market Data, which is owned by brokerage firm BGC, has added two new members to its Americas team, both based in New York. Damien Fitzpatrick joins BGC as head of sales, Fenics Market Data, for the Americas, reporting to Elliott Hann, Fenics Market Data's director of sales. Fitzpatrick joins from Icap, a subsidiary of TP Icap, where he was most recently head of sales and business development for Asia Pacific. Prior to that, he worked at Thomson Reuters in various commercial roles in New York, London and Singapore.