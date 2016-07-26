Skip to main content
Fed Bars Second Former Barclays FX Trader

The Federal Reserve Board has barred Michael Weston, a former FX trader at Barclays, from participating in FX markets. Weston, who becomes the second former Barclays trader to be banned by the Fed after Chris Ashton last year, was found to have engaged in “unsafe and unsound practices” by using electronic chat rooms to discuss the coordination of trading around FX benchmark fixes. He was also found to have disclosed confidential information of Barclays and its customers to traders at other organisations.
 

