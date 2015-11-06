Skip to main content
FastMatch Taps Beacroft to Boost Asia Sales

FastMatch is hiring Trent Beacroft as managing director of sales in Singapore, effective February 1. Beacroft will be tasked with leading the sales of FastMatch products to hedge funds, banks, brokers and asset managers in Asia. He joins FastMatch from Hotspot, where he has worked for eight years as the head of the APAC region, responsible for overseeing product sales, distribution and development. Prior to that, Beacroft held a number of senior roles in both FX and rates sales and trading with major financial institutions throughout APAC. He began his career with Westpac in Sydney, where he was chief dealer.
 

