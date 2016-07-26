17:18 February 7th 2017 in News, People
FastMatch Makes Board Changes Following FXCM Scandal
FastMatch, has announced today that Brian Friedman, president, and Jimmy Hallac, managing director, of Leucadia National Corporation, have joined its board of directors. They have replaced former directors Drew Niv and William Ahdout, who were fined $7 million alongside FXCM, as it was ordered to withdraw from doing business in the US for defrauding retail FX customers yesterday. FXCM is a passive minority owner of FastMatch. FastMatch operates as a completely independent entity of FXCM with no operational dependencies between two firms.