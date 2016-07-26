Englander Joins Rafiki

Skip to main content
Rafiki Capital Management has announced that Dr. Steven Englander has joined the firm in Hong Kong today as the head of research and strategy. Englander left Citi in March where he was global head of G10 FX strategy and Rafiki says he will use his years of experience analysing central bank decisions and geopolitical uncertainties to develop specialised research and unique trading strategies for the firm. Rafiki, founded by Charles Firth and Lucas Kiely, former managing directors at Credit Suisse, focuses on expressing global macro views from an Asian perspective.
 

