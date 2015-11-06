03:27 December 28th 2016 in News, People
Egger Leaves Citadel; Salimi Joins
Shawn Egger, co-head of FX market making sales at Citadel Securities in New York, has left the firm, sources say. Meanwhile, Rashelle Salimi, who was managing director, Americas e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), has joined the firm, according to sources. Salimi joined BAML in 2015 as head of FX algo sales for North America. Prior to BAML, she spent nearly eight years at Credit Suisse and was at Bloomberg prior to that. While a BAML spokesperson confirms Salimi’s exit, her new role, which is believed to be in e-FICC sales, at Citadel and Egger’s departure could not be confirmed by press time.