Skip to main content
Egger Leaves Citadel; Salimi Joins

in News, People

Citadel Shawn Eggar Rashelle Salimi

Egger Leaves Citadel; Salimi Joins

Shawn Egger, co-head of FX market making sales at Citadel Securities in New York, has left the firm, sources say. Meanwhile, Rashelle Salimi, who was managing director, Americas e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), has joined the firm, according to sources. Salimi joined BAML in 2015 as head of FX algo sales for North America. Prior to BAML, she spent nearly eight years at Credit Suisse and was at Bloomberg prior to that. While a BAML spokesperson confirms Salimi’s exit, her new role, which is believed to be in e-FICC sales, at Citadel and Egger’s departure could not be confirmed by press time.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe