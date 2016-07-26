Skip to main content
Edwards Joins Citadel Securities

in News, People

Citadel Securities

Edwards Joins Citadel Securities

Citadel Securities has hired James Edwards in a FICC sales and relationship management role. Based in London, Edwards joins the firm from JP Morgan, where he was vice president, e-FICC sales, for over three years. Prior to joining JP Morgan in 2013, Edwards worked at Bloomberg, initially in analytics and sales, specialising in FX and commodities, and later as an associate focused on Scandinavian financial sales. Between 2008 and 2010, he worked on the FX corporate sales desk at MoneyCorp.
 

