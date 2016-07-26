19:03 February 13th 2017 in News, People
Dohmen to Head Compliance at Stater Global Markets
David Dohmen has been appointed head of compliance at Stater Global Markets, a London-based prime-of-prime service provider. Reporting directly into CEO Ramy Soliman, Dohmen is expected to focus on ensuring that the business operates within the regulatory framework laid out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). He joins Stater with over 17 years' experience in legal and compliance roles – most recently from prop trading firm Ronin Trading UK/Europe, where he was director of compliance and operations for more than four years.