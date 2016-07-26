Skip to main content
Dohmen to Head Compliance at Stater Global Markets

in News, People

Stater Global Markets

Dohmen to Head Compliance at Stater Global Markets

David Dohmen has been appointed head of compliance at Stater Global Markets, a London-based prime-of-prime service provider. Reporting directly into CEO Ramy Soliman, Dohmen is expected to focus on ensuring that the business operates within the regulatory framework laid out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). He joins Stater with over 17 years' experience in legal and compliance roles – most recently from prop trading firm Ronin Trading UK/Europe, where he was director of compliance and operations for more than four years.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe