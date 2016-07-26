10:08 July 11th 2017 in News, People
Devereux Swaps BAML for Nomura
Profit & Loss understands that Colin Devereux, director and chief dealer of G10 spot FX at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has joined Nomura in New York. According to sources familiar with the matter, Devereux has joined as executive director and senior risk taker on Nomura’s FX desk. Devereux worked at BAML for four years, prior to which he was a director on the FX desk at BNP Paribas in London, having joined that bank from a six year stint at Citi in London. He has also worked at Brown Brothers Harriman and UBS on those institutions’ FX desks.