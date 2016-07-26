22:07 June 12th 2017 in News, People
Davie to Head Rates at LCH
Michael Davie has been appointed global head of rates for LCH Group, effective immediately. Daniel Maguire is currently the global head of rates and FX derivatives, but was recently announced as the new COO of LCH, in addition to these roles. Maguire will now transition the role of global head of rates to Davie, with Paddy Boyle continuing as global head of ForexClear. In his new role Davie will report into Maguire and Martin Pluves, CEO of LCH. He re-joins LCH after more than 18 months as head of rates services at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), which owns LCH. At LSEG Davie was tasked with developing the group’s approach to rates products and overseeing the launch of CurveGlobal, where he will remain on as chairman. Prior to that, Davie spent five years at LCH in a variety of senior roles.