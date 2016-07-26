21:08 May 23rd 2017 in News, People
Cürex Hires Cudahy
Kevin Cudahy joins Cürex Group in New York as a managing director, business development. He reports directly to Jamie Singleton, chairman and CEO. A 25-year FX industry veteran, Cudahy was most recently head of FX sales, North America, at Bloomberg Tradebook, which shuttered its FX group in January. Cudahy joined Tradebook in mid-2013. Prior to that, Cudahy spent more than 10 years at BNP Paribas, where he worked on the FX sales desk. He also spent a period at CCM Securities.