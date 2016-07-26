19:37 August 10th 2017 in News, People
Cochinos Joins UBS
Richard Cochinos has joined UBS as head of macro sales and trading content, knowledge network Americas. He will be based in New York. A spokesperson for the bank confirms the move. He joins from Citi, where he initially worked as North America head for G10 FX strategy based in New York before moving to London to take on the position of head of Europe G10 FX strategy. Before working at Citi, Cochinos worked as a vice president at Bank of America and as an FX strategist at Merrill Lynch.