Skip to main content
Cochinos Joins UBS

in News, People

UBS Richard Cochinos

Cochinos Joins UBS

Richard Cochinos has joined UBS as head of macro sales and trading content, knowledge network Americas. He will be based in New York. A spokesperson for the bank confirms the move. He joins from Citi, where he initially worked as North America head for G10 FX strategy based in New York before moving to London to take on the position of head of Europe G10 FX strategy. Before working at Citi, Cochinos worked as a vice president at Bank of America and as an FX strategist at Merrill Lynch.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe