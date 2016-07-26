09:00 February 15th 2017 in News, People
CLS Appoints Wood as General Counsel
CLS Group has appointed Gaynor Wood to the role of general counsel. Wood succeeds Alan Marquard, who has led both CLS’s legal division and the Corporate Strategy and Development (CSD) division, and will now focus exclusively on the latter. In her new role, Wood reports into David Puth, CEO of CLS, and becomes a member of CLS’s Executive Management Committee.“Gaynor has in-depth knowledge of all aspects of the legal framework supporting CLS, as well as legislation and regulatory guidelines affecting our members and ecosystem participants,” says Puth.