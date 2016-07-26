Skip to main content
Citi's FX Head to Retire

Citi confirms that James Bindler, global head of G10 FX at the bank, is retiring. Profit & Loss understands from sources that Itay Tuchmann, currently head of markets for Citi in Sydney, is moving to London to take the reins of the business, however the bank was unable to confirm this. Bindler has been with Citi since 1990, having joined the bank from Midland Bank in New York in 1982. Since 2000 he has been based in London and he has been a member of the Bank of England’s Foreign Exchange Committee since 2008.
 

