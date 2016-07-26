Latest FX News

in News, People Boulos Latest Big Name to Join BNY Mellon Profit & Loss understands that Darren Boulos has joined Bank of New York Mellon as head of FX sales and trading for Asia Pacific. Boulos was last at Deutsche Bank in Sydney where he closed out a nine-year career in the role of head of FIC for Asia. Boulos joined Deutsche as head of short term interest rate trading in 2006, before moving to run FX in Sydney from 2010 to 2012. Prior to Deutsche he had spells at RBC and Credit Suisse in Sydney, Singapore and Tokyo.

in News, People Adams Exits ParFX Campbell Adams has left Tradition’s ParFX where he was head of market. Adams has played a central role in the development of ParFX as it was his concept of the randomised “speed bump”, or a non-deterministic pause before an order is placed into the matching engine, that drove the initial project – Pure FX – that ultimately became ParFX. Adams joined Tradition when the brokerage firm took over control of what was then named TraFXPure from a consortium of banks that had funded the initial development phases under Adams’ direction.

in News, People Chui Joins ADS Securities ADS Securities has announced the appointment of Fabian Chui as head of brokerage risk.

in News, People Davie to Head Rates at LCH Michael Davie has been appointed global head of rates for LCH Group, effective immediately. Daniel Maguire is currently the global head of rates and FX derivatives, but was recently announced as the new COO of LCH, in addition to these roles. Maguire will now transition the role of global head of rates to Davie, with Paddy Boyle continuing as global head of ForexClear. In his new role Davie will report into Maguire and Martin Pluves, CEO of LCH. He re-joins LCH after more than 18 months as head of rates services at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), which owns LCH. At LSEG Davie was tasked with developing the group’s approach to rates products and overseeing the launch of CurveGlobal, where he will remain on as chairman. Prior to that, Davie spent five years at LCH in a variety of senior roles.

in News, People Geller Steps Down as TradAir CEO TradAir co-founder, Illit Geller, has stepped down as CEO of the firm. Geller will remain a member of the company’s board of directors, and the board has launched an executive search for a new CEO. During the interim, TradAir co-founder, Ayal Jedeikin, will lead the company, along with other members of the senior executive management team. “Over the past seven years, Illit has done a remarkable job building TradAir from a nascent start-up into an industry-leading FX technology provider,” says Jim Brown, a board member, and the managing partner of Long Ridge Equity Partners.

in News, People Ferretti Handed New Role at HSBC HSBC has named Michael Ferretti to a newly created role as regional head of global intermediary services (GIS), Americas. With immediate effect, Ferretti will be responsible for structuring and developing HSBC’s FX prime brokerage business, while promoting GIS, including execution services, FX overlay and custody FX across the Americas. GIS provides clients with access to a comprehensive and advanced range of FX services, which support them through the lifecycle of their FX execution strategies and investments, the bank says. Ferretti will be based in New York reporting globally to Vincent Bonamy, global head of GIS, and locally to Gregory Pierce, head of markets, Americas.

in News, People Hedin, Lundberg Named Co-Heads of Trading at SEB SEB Merchant Bank is merging its traditional trading and e-commerce businesses under newly appointed co-heads Svante Hedin and Jonas Lundberg. The pair will oversee trading globally across asset classes. Hedin was previously global head of electronic markets, while Lundberg was head of global trading for the bank. Hedin joined SEB in Stockholm in 2013 as head of FX electronic trading, having spent most of his previous career in London in several executive and senior trading positions with US investment banks. He was most recently at JP Morgan, where he was managing director and global head of e-FX trading.

in News, People Englander Joins Rafiki Rafiki Capital Management has announced that Dr. Steven Englander has joined the firm in Hong Kong today as the head of research and strategy. Englander left Citi in March where he was global head of G10 FX strategy and Rafiki says he will use his years of experience analysing central bank decisions and geopolitical uncertainties to develop specialised research and unique trading strategies for the firm. Rafiki, founded by Charles Firth and Lucas Kiely, former managing directors at Credit Suisse, focuses on expressing global macro views from an Asian perspective.

in News, People Green Joins Lumint as EVP Currency overlay manager Lumint has hired David Green as an executive vice president. He will continue to be based in Boston in his new role. Prior to joining Lumint, Green was a managing director and global head of FX Connect sales and relationship management at State Street. Before that, he spent 20 years at BNY Mellon over two different stints at the custodian bank. He worked in a number of different roles there, but most recently as a managing director and global co-head of FX sales. Green also spent time as a vice president, FX sales, at ABN Amro and, at the beginning of his career, as a bond trader at Putnam Investments.