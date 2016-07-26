Skip to main content
Choussy Leaves JP Morgan, Davidson Named Clearing Head

JP Morgan

Andres Choussy has left his position as head of derivatives clearing for the Americas at JP Morgan. Profit & Loss understands that he will be succeeded in the role by Paul Davidson, who will be now be responsible for listed futures and options clearing, OTC credit and rates clearing and credit, FX and rates intermediation. Davidson will be based in New York and report into Nick Rustad, global head of clearing at JP Morgan. Davison has been with JP Morgan since 1999, initially spending six years on the floor of the CME in Chicago working on the equity execution desk, before joining the execution team in New York.
 

