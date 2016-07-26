12:02 February 6th 2017 in News, People
Change at the Top of TriOptima
Per Sjöberg, CEO of TriOptima, has decided to leave the business to pursue other ventures, according to Nex Group, which owns the business. He will be replaced by Stuart Connolly, subject to approval by Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority. Connolly only recently joined Nex Optimisation, which is part of Nex Group, as head of client product development in November 2016. The firm says that since joining, Connolly has been working on the development of inter-operable data services across all Nex Optimisation businesses.