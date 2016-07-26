Skip to main content
CFTC Continues Developing FinTech Initiative With its New Hire

in News, People

CFTC Fintech innovation Technology

CFTC Continues Developing FinTech Initiative With its New Hire

Christopher Giancarlo, the acting chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has appointed Daniel Gorfine to serve as director of LabCFTC and chief innovation officer, effective immediately. “Daniel is a well-respected leader whose expertise in market-enhancing fintech will help the CFTC disrupt the status quo and change the way government interacts with our ever-innovating marketplace," says Giancarlo. "Daniel's addition to the team will move our LabCFTC initiative into its next phase and will further our efforts to make the CFTC a 21st century regulator for our 21st century digital markets." LabCFTC is a new initiative announced by the Commission in May, which aims at promoting responsible fintech innovation to improve the quality, resiliency and competitiveness of the markets the CFTC oversees.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe