17:26 July 11th 2017 in News, People
CFTC Continues Developing FinTech Initiative With its New Hire
Christopher Giancarlo, the acting chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has appointed Daniel Gorfine to serve as director of LabCFTC and chief innovation officer, effective immediately. “Daniel is a well-respected leader whose expertise in market-enhancing fintech will help the CFTC disrupt the status quo and change the way government interacts with our ever-innovating marketplace," says Giancarlo. "Daniel's addition to the team will move our LabCFTC initiative into its next phase and will further our efforts to make the CFTC a 21st century regulator for our 21st century digital markets." LabCFTC is a new initiative announced by the Commission in May, which aims at promoting responsible fintech innovation to improve the quality, resiliency and competitiveness of the markets the CFTC oversees.