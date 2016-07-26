01:11 August 22nd 2017 in News, People
CFTC Appoints Chief Economist
US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Christopher Giancarlo has appointed Bruce Tuckman as the agency’s new chief economist. In addition, Giancarlo also appointed former chief economist Sayee Srinivasan as special advisor in the Chairman’s Office. Tuckman joins the CFTC from New York University’s Stern School of Business, where he was a clinical professor of finance. His recent writings have focused on financial markets policy, including the role of derivatives during the crisis as well as the post-crisis regulation of derivatives.