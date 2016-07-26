00:34 July 30th 2017 in News, People
CFH Shuffles the Pack
Prime of prime provider CFH Clearing has announced senior changes at board level. Lars Holst, co-founder of the firm and currently CEO of CFH Clearing has been appointed chairman, whilst Matthew Maloney, CFO has been promoted to CEO. Their new roles will commence on 1 August 2017. Maloney, a Chartered Accountant who joined the business in 2014 played a key role in firm’s Playtech acquisition transaction, CFH says, and, as CEO, will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the business and overseeing all regulatory activities.