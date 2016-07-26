Skip to main content
CFH Shuffles the Pack

in News, People

CFH Clearing Lars Holst Matthew Maloney

CFH Shuffles the Pack

Prime of prime provider CFH Clearing has announced senior changes at board level. Lars Holst, co-founder of the firm and currently CEO of CFH Clearing has been appointed chairman, whilst Matthew Maloney, CFO has been promoted to CEO. Their new roles will commence on 1 August 2017. Maloney, a Chartered Accountant who joined the business in 2014 played a key role in firm’s Playtech acquisition transaction, CFH says, and, as CEO, will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the business and overseeing all regulatory activities.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe