Cartel Members Indicted in US

in News, People

DoJ Cartel FX market manipulation Richard Usher Rohan Ramchandani Chris Ashton

The US Department of Justice has announced that a Federal grand jury has returned an indictment against three members of the infamous Cartel chat room that allegedly conspired to manipulate FX markets. The one-count indictment, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, charges former RBS trader Richard Usher, ex-Citi head of spot FX Rohan Ramchandani and former Barclays trader Christ Ashton with conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for US dollars and euros exchanged in the FX spot market.
 

