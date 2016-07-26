15:39 August 18th 2017 in News, People
Cahill Joins Hotspot’s London Sales Team
Hotspot has hired Mike Cahill as director, FX sales, in the firms’ London office. In his new role, Cahill will be responsible for covering European systematic trading and asset management and will report in to Ben Leit, head of European FX sales at Hotspot. Prior to this Cahill worked at KCG where he was responsible for relationship management within the firms’ FX market-making business. “As we build new functionality and features, and broaden our ambitions for Hotspot both in established and growth markets, it’s important we maintain our long record of outstanding client service and support with a determined and expert sales team,” Leit comments. “Mike’s appointment, will strengthen our business in a key area of geographical focus and I’m delighted to welcome him to our fast-growing team.”