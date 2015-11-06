Skip to main content
Burke, Johnson Leave BAML

in News, People

BAML Bob Burke Michael Johnson

Burke, Johnson Leave BAML

Bob Burke, managing director, FICC futures, and Michael Johnson, director, FICC futures, have both left Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) in New York, a spokesperson confirms. As of recently, Burke’s responsibilities included heading global OTC clearing and FX prime brokerage, overseeing agent clearing services for OTC derivatives for institutional clients. Prior to this, Burke was co-head of the firm’s global futures and derivatives clearing services group. Burke also previously ran credit hedge fund sales for BAML. He has also worked in the firm’s private equity group, raising capital for LBO and venture capital funds, and started his career in the US municipal derivatives sales business.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe