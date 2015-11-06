23:15 December 22nd 2016 in News, People
Burke, Johnson Leave BAML
Bob Burke, managing director, FICC futures, and Michael Johnson, director, FICC futures, have both left Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) in New York, a spokesperson confirms. As of recently, Burke’s responsibilities included heading global OTC clearing and FX prime brokerage, overseeing agent clearing services for OTC derivatives for institutional clients. Prior to this, Burke was co-head of the firm’s global futures and derivatives clearing services group. Burke also previously ran credit hedge fund sales for BAML. He has also worked in the firm’s private equity group, raising capital for LBO and venture capital funds, and started his career in the US municipal derivatives sales business.