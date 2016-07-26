18:10 June 20th 2017 in News, People
Bowen to Leave the CFTC
Sharon Bowen is leaving her position as a Commissioner at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Bowen was sworn in as a Commissioner at the CFTC on June 9, 2014, for a five-year term. Bowen chairs the CFTC Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC), and at a meeting of MRAC today, explained why she intends to leave her position at the CFTC two years before her term expires. “With the departure of Chairman Massad, the work of this agency has been hampered by only having a two-person Commission, when we should be a five-person Commission. In fact, we have not been a five-person Commission since the departure of Commissioner O’Malia in 2014.