04:40 June 13th 2017 in News, People
Boulos Latest Big Name to Join BNY Mellon
Profit & Loss understands that Darren Boulos has joined Bank of New York Mellon as head of FX sales and trading for Asia Pacific. Boulos was last at Deutsche Bank in Sydney where he closed out a nine-year career in the role of head of FIC for Asia. Boulos joined Deutsche as head of short term interest rate trading in 2006, before moving to run FX in Sydney from 2010 to 2012. Prior to Deutsche he had spells at RBC and Credit Suisse in Sydney, Singapore and Tokyo.