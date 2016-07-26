21:28 January 26th 2017 in News, People
Boreham Joins CFH Clearing
Chauncey Boreham has been appointed vice president, institutional sales at CFH Clearing. In this new role, Boreham will focus primarily on institutional FX/CFD sales in Europe and the US. As part of his remit, he will be tasked with seeking opportunities to expand CFH Clearing’s prime services and margin business across these regions. Boreham joins CFH from ADS Securities, where he worked in institutional sales. He has also worked as the head of trading at Alpari UK and as a sole trader at CTB Futures.